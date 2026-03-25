Maharashtra amends BNS to include sexual harassment by digital means, protect acid attack victims’ identity

The Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday cleared the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2026, bringing in amendments concerned with sexual harassment of women by digital means and the identity of acid attack victims, as originally included in the SHAKTI Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Bill, presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has amended Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 75, which describes various acts that constitute offences of sexual harassment. As per the amendment, sexual harassment by email, social media, or any other electronic or digital means—including offensive communication and threats to upload or disseminate photographs, audio, or video, etc—is now part of the BNS section.