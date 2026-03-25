Maharashtra amends BNS to include sexual harassment by digital means, protect acid attack victims’ identity

The amendments were originally included in the SHAKTI Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2020, which stalled after the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiMar 25, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Devendra FadnavisThe Bill, presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has amended Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 75. (File photo)
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The Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday cleared the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2026, bringing in amendments concerned with sexual harassment of women by digital means and the identity of acid attack victims, as originally included in the SHAKTI Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Bill, presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has amended Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 75, which describes various acts that constitute offences of sexual harassment. As per the amendment, sexual harassment by email, social media, or any other electronic or digital means—including offensive communication and threats to upload or disseminate photographs, audio, or video, etc—is now part of the BNS section.

The Bill stated that the Government considered it expedient to include such acts of sexual harassment and provide punishment therefor.

“These amendments were proposed by the SHAKTI Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020 (L. A. Bill No. LI of 2020) to the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (45 of 1860), which is repealed by the said Sanhita. As the above-referred provisions are not contained in the said Sanhita, these amendments are proposed,” the Bill said.

“Section 72 of the said Sanhita provides for offences of disclosure of identity of victims of certain sexual offences and punishment therefor. Section 124 of the said Sanhita provides punishment for the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, which is not included in Section 72. The Government of Maharashtra, therefore, considers it expedient to provide punishment for disclosure of identity of the victim of acid attack by amending the said Section 72 suitably,” it added.

The Bill, proposed to be enacted as the Shakti Act 2020, has provisions to enhance punishment, including the death penalty for rape, fines up to Rs 10 lakh for perpetrators of violence, faster investigations, and quicker case disposal.

The 2020 Bill was sent to the President of India for assent but sent back to the state after the introduction of the BNS.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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