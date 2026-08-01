Soon, Maharashtra to have platform to track ambulances, provide info on charges

The proposed policy seeks to address these gaps through a digital integration platform. (Image generated using AI)

The Maharashtra government will soon formulate a comprehensive ambulance policy including digital tracking and fare regulation aimed at making ambulance services more efficient, transparent, safe and affordable.

The proposed “Maharashtra State Ambulance Policy” will be formulated by the Motor Vehicles Department and would cover the ambulance ecosystem, including registration, service delivery, response times, rate fixation and hospital arrival protocols.

“An ambulance is not merely a mode of transport but a vital lifeline during emergencies,” said State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik while making the announcement.

As many as 1,076 ambulances operate under the state’s new Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) 108 partnership project, while private hospitals, charitable trusts and NGOs run an estimated 4,500-5,000 additional ambulances.