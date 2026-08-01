Soon, Maharashtra to have platform to track ambulances, provide info on charges

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The Maharashtra government will soon formulate a comprehensive ambulance policy including digital tracking and fare regulation aimed at making ambulance services more efficient, transparent, safe and affordable.
The proposed “Maharashtra State Ambulance Policy” will be formulated by the Motor Vehicles Department and would cover the ambulance ecosystem, including registration, service delivery, response times, rate fixation and hospital arrival protocols.
“An ambulance is not merely a mode of transport but a vital lifeline during emergencies,” said State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik while making the announcement.
As many as 1,076 ambulances operate under the state’s new Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) 108 partnership project, while private hospitals, charitable trusts and NGOs run an estimated 4,500-5,000 additional ambulances.
Officials noted that citizens currently lack a unified system that provides reliable information on ambulance availability, location, estimated arrival time, onboard equipment, and accountability for charges. The proposed policy seeks to address these gaps through a digital integration platform.
The government is considering linking four digital applications designed for citizens, ambulance drivers, ambulance-based tablets, and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Health departments. Citizens would be able to locate the nearest ambulance, track it in real time, view estimated arrival times, receive preliminary medical guidance through video calls, and check estimated fares.
The policy also seeks to curb arbitrary pricing by making it mandatory for every registered ambulance to display its rate card on the application. The state government proposes to notify maximum rates based on AIS-125 classifications, while digital trip logs and e-receipts are expected to improve transparency.
Sarnaik said ambulances already receive concessions such as exemptions from motor vehicle taxes and highway toll benefits, and therefore citizens should receive “reasonable, transparent and accountable” services.
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