Maharashtra: Ahead of MLC polls, parties herd MLAs to hotels

Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on June 20, all the parties have planned to keep their Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) together in a Mumbai hotel to avoid poaching by the rival party.

The ruling Shiv Sena, after summoning its legislators, those of allies, and independent MLAs to Sahyadri guest house for a meeting on Friday, shifted them to a five-star hotel in Powai. The Bharatiya Janata Party has called its MLAs to Mumbai on Saturday and will be keeping them at Taj hotel in Cuffe Parade.

According to a Sena functionary, around 45 MLAs had gathered on Friday and the CM is likely to meet them the next day. Senior Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab said, “The meeting was held to give instructions to all the MLAs on how voting will take place. We are taking care that the mistakes made in the previous voting are not repeated. All the MLAs are together for two days so they will be given information on voting procedure and how to cast their vote.”

Along with Sena, the other constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are also in the process of preparing a strategy to keep MLAs together to avoid the chances of poaching and are likely to reach Mumbai on Saturday.

“All the MLAs, including those from small parties, are with us. MVA has strong support as of now. We have the numbers for the MLC elections,” Sena leader Anil Desai said.