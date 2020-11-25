Maharashtra: After state cabinet nod, FYJC admissions to restart after two-month gap

Admissions to industrial training institutes (ITIs) are also expected to resume this week on similar lines. (Representational)

The state government will likely resume admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) this week, as the cabinet on Tuesday agreed to restart the admission process stayed in September due to the Supreme Court stay on the Maratha quota.

Sources said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave the the nod to the resume admissions based on an opinion from the state’s Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

According to officials, the state education department has redrawn the seat matrix and all required clearances are now in place. While Maratha outfits remain keen on the implementation of the quota in college admissions from this year, the state government has decided that waiting for the stay to be lifted will be detrimental for students.

Before the apex court stayed the quota, lectures began online and the first-round merit list was already announced. Based on the legal opinion, the education department will restart the process from where it stopped.

Facing an uncertain future, students and their parents have written to the school education department, urging authorities to resume admissions. Following the cabinet’s go-ahead, sources said the state’s general administration department will now issue a notification clearing decks for the process to restart. Admissions to industrial training institutes (ITIs) are also expected to resume this week on similar lines.

