Maharashtra: After Sena MP protests, govt issues stay order on APMC appointment

The state government has issued a stay order on the appointment of the non-governmental administrative body at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Jintur in Parbhani district. The move comes in a bid to pacify Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav, who had tendered his resignation as an MP over the NCP’s interference in running the APMC.

The move comes two days after Jadhav met Thackeray, who had assured to resolve the issues amicably at the earliest and to give justice to the Shiv Sainiks. Following the meeting with Thackeray, Jadhav had withdrawn his resignation. “The stay order has been issued on Jintur APMC’s non-governmental administrative body,” Jadhav told The Indian Express.

Sources said that along with Jintur, stay order has also been issued on the Manwat APMC’s non-governmental administrative body. The move is seen as a setback to NCP’s hold over the APMC in Parbhani district. Sena activists are likely to get their appointments in the APMC whenever the decision will be taken about it, said sources.

However, former MLA and NCP leader Vijay Bhambale said that the stay order on both the APMCs has been given after hearing only one side. “I am confident that chief minister, deputy chief minister, and (NCP state president) Jayant Patil will hear the side of the alliance leaders from Parbhani and will take the appropriate decision considering the numbers in APMCs in the district,” said Bhambale in a social media post.

On Tuesday, Jadhav had tendered his resignation as an MP to Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in protest against NCP’s interference in appointing non-governmental administrative body at APMC in Jintur in Parbhani. Jadhav had complained that he had been trying for the last eight to 10 months to appoint a Sena-led body in APMC but had failed to do so as NCP had set up the body for the second time.

