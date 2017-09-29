After Ryan International case, schools in Mumbai feel pressure, step up security

Even as some schools said they were under pressure, others said they were well prepared and had nothing to worry. Representational Even as some schools said they were under pressure, others said they were well prepared and had nothing to worry. Representational

THE MURDER of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurugram school has not only created panic among parents but also school staffers. Teachers and principals in the city said they were under tremendous pressure, as they fear any security breach or untoward incident could trigger mass protests and chaos.

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur’s body was found outside a toilet at Ryan International School in Gurugram. The boy’s throat had been slit. After the incident, several schools in the city increased security on campus.

Pointing at the pressure schools were under, principal of a school in Panvel, requesting anonymity, said: “There is increasing suspicion and distrust in people’s minds, especially after the Gurugram murder. The pressure is too much. It was an unfortunate incident and condemnable but it was not an isolated case where the management was solely responsible for the murder.”

Father Prisquilas Peter, principal of St Thomas English School, Kalyan (W), said: “We have organised meetings with the police commissioner after the incident at Ryan School in Gurugram. We have put in place necessary measures to prevent such untoward incidents. No outsiders are allowed on the school premises. We have tightened the security and installed CCTV cameras.”

“We have also instructed our students not to get close to strangers and advised them to run and raise the alarm if any suspicious person approaches,” he added.

Even as some schools said they were under pressure, others said they were well prepared and had nothing to worry. Jean Gomes, principal of Michael High School, Kurla, said: “We have taken all possible precautions to protect our students by tightening the security, installing cameras and exhorting students and their parents to remain alert.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App