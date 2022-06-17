scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Maharashtra: After reopening of state schools, new bridge course programme begins today

Due to pandemic-induced school closure, children from all classes have suffered tremendous academic loss. The bridge course programme is aimed at helping children cope with this before they begin to study the new curriculum.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 17, 2022 1:55:40 am
At Mauli Mandal School in Thane on Wednesday. (Deepak Joshi)

After two days of excitement of school reopening, it is exam time for students from classes 2 to 10, thanks to the new bridge course programme, which is scheduled to begin from Friday.

Due to pandemic-induced school closure, children from all classes have suffered tremendous academic loss. The bridge course programme is aimed at helping children cope with this before they begin to study the new curriculum.

The first two days will be tests on different subjects to determine where they stand on expected learning outcomes from the previous academic year. This will be followed by a 30-day module of remedial teaching. The last leg of the bridge course will be another set of tests on July 25 and 26.

This is expected to help teachers understand if remedial coaching has helped students before the new curriculum starts. Considering that schools in Vidarbha are starting classes later, initial tests there will be held on July 1-2, followed by a 30-day module of remedial teaching. The second set of tests will be held on August 8-10. Students will begin to study their new curriculum as per the respective academic year only after completion of the exams.

The guidelines are issued by the State Council for Educational Research and Training, which has prepared the bridge course programme, including the remedial teaching module. The modules uploaded by the SCERT on its website for teachers also includes subject-wise worksheets for different classes.

During the pandemic, similar bridge courses were implemented at the beginning of the academic year. However, this will be the first time that the academic year is going to begin completely offline.

