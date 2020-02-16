Maharashtra: After Pawar, Kharge targets govt over NIA taking over probe

On Saturday, Kharge also urged the Centre to amend laws and make it mandatory for the states to implement reservation as envisaged under the Constitution. On Saturday, Kharge also urged the Centre to amend laws and make it mandatory for the states to implement reservation as envisaged under the Constitution.

The Congress Saturday questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to allow the Elgaar Parishad case to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with state in-charge of All India Congress Committee, Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that the CM should have consulted its ally before taking the decision.

“This isn’t fair, we are partners and such things should be discussed. You may have power, but one should use it judiciously. Our ministers are there in the state cabinet and they will question this move,” Kharge said at a press conference in Mumbai.

The Sena-led government’s decision to hand over the case to the NIA seems to have created a rift within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies. On Friday, NCP president Sharad Pawar, while speaking with reporter in Kolhapur, had called the decision to grant consent for the transfer of the Elgaar Parishad case to the NIA “improper”.

On Saturday, Kharge also urged the Centre to amend laws and make it mandatory for the states to implement reservation as envisaged under the Constitution. Kharge said the amendment was necessary to “undo” the BJP-led Uttarakhand government’s “mistake” of filling up posts in public services in the state without providing reservation to SCs and STs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.