Maharashtra: After outsiders diluting work culture remark, Chandrakant Patil calls them asset for BJP

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil asserted Saturday that “outsiders” who joined the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections were an asset for the party. Despite the party losing power in the state, Patil said, all the leaders who had quit their parent party have remained in the BJP.

The statement comes barely two days after state BJP chief at a party function in Pimpri-Chinchwad had claimed that the presence of outsiders had led to dilution in the party’s work culture.

While rejecting a change of position on the issue, the Kothrud MLA told mediapersons Saturday that his statement had been distorted. “Actually, my statement was distorted. I have never said induction of outsiders in the party was a mistake or it adversely affected the its electoral outcome in the Assembly polls, as is being perceived in some section of the media.”

Ahead of the 2019 elections, a large number of leaders from both the Congress and the NCP, including veteran Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, party’s former minister Harshawardhan Patil and veteran NCP leader Ganesh Naik – had joined the BJP.

“After the election of Pimpri-Chinchwad district president at Akurdi, I was addressing the party workers. There are lot of new entrants in the BJP. They have come from political parties with different perspective. Therefore, old

BJP leaders should explain them the party work culture,” Patil said, while explaining that he was not agaisnt “outsiders”.

“During the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections a large number of leaders from other parties joined the BJP. These leaders proved asset for the BJP. They played a role to strengthen the BJP,” he added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App