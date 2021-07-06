Maharashtra adopts resolution to seek removal of quota cap

In the resolution, the state government urged the Centre to bring a Constitutional amendment to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on caste-based reservation.(Representational)

The state government on Monday adopted a resolution in the assembly, urging Centre to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on caste-based reservation to accommodate the Maratha community. The resolution was tabled by senior Congress leader and PWD minister Ashok Chavan, who is also the head of the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena – the three parties that form the ruling MVA coalition that rules the state. Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who had already walked out over the issue of suspension of 12 of its MLAs earlier in the day, were not present at the time.

Chavan said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is committed to Maratha reservation in government education and jobs. In the last 15 months, we have pursued the matter seriously with the Centre. We met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and requested him to take initiative in the matter. We also met state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and urged him to take the issue up with President of India.”

In the resolution, the state government urged the Centre to bring a Constitutional amendment to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on caste-based reservation. Unless the 50 per cent limit is relaxed, it will not be possible to accommodate communities in the reservation framework, they said.