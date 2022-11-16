Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal directs govt to provide ‘third gender’ for transgenders in application forms for jobs under home department

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) Monday directed the state government to create an option ‘third gender’ for transgender people, besides male and female, in application forms for all the recruitments under the home department. It also asked the government to fix the criteria for physical standards and tests for transgender candidates so that online applications can be accepted.

MAT Chairperson Justice Mridula Bhatkar, along with member Medha Gadgil, passed the order in an application by one Arya Vijay Pujari, a transgender person who aspired to be a police constable.

The applicant informed the MAT that the state government, through Satara police superintendent, advertised on November 6 the recruitment of police constables, based on which the applicant tried to apply. However, the application form provided only two options for gender and the third gender was not available. The applicant could not fill the column and the application was not accepted.

The applicant’s lawyer referred to the 2014 Supreme Court judgment in the National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India case, recognising several rights of the transgender community. The top court had ordered states to reserve a few seats in educational admissions and government jobs for transgender persons. The applicant also relied on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The applicant, through advocates Kranti LC and Kaustubh Gidh, sought direction to allow transgender candidates to assert their gender identity for the post of police constable and sought reservation of posts for persons of such category. It sought direction to notify physical standards for transgender candidates.

S P Manchekar, the chief presenting officer (CPO) for the respondent state authorities, with the assistance of Sumant Bhange, secretary of the social justice and special assistance department, submitted that the government was still drafting the policy for the employment given to transgenders in the public sector. Manchekar said while the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had provided an option for the third gender in their recruitment process, there was no specific decision or policy for recruiting transgenders in the police force, coming under the home department.

The panel noted, “Basically, there is an issue of fixing the identity of transgenders and providing them criteria for physical test and physical standards.” It granted time to the CPO to file an affidavit in reply to the application.

The panel noted, “It is the settled position of law and also protection given under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India that all the citizens are equal before the law and there should not be any discrimination by the state on the basis of sex.”

The MAT perused an online application form issued by the state government through the director general of Training and Special Units and found that the same gave only two options — male and female — said the third option of transgender should be made available to candidates falling in that category.

Stating that “the applicant should not be deprived of the opportunity to apply in the recruitment process”, the panel granted interim relief by directing respondents to accept the applicant’s application form in the category of the third option for transgenders.

The panel further noted that at the present stage, the Centre or Maharashtra government has not taken “airy policy decision” to resolve the issue related to physical tests and physical standards for such candidates. Referring to the 2014 Supreme Court judgement, it asked authorities to decide the physical standards and the criteria of the physical test, on the basis of self-identified gender disclosed by the applicant.

It directed the authorities to allow the applicant to apply for the post of police constable and passed directions to the Maharashtra government regarding the creation of ‘third gender’ option for recruitment under the home department. The panel posted the next hearing to November 19.

On November 7, the MAT directed the state authorities to keep a post of police sub-inspector (PSI) reserved for transgender persons from socially and economically backward classes (SEBC). The November 7 order, however, was specific to reservation to only one post as “only one application has approached the tribunal”.