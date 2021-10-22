Maharashtra administers 9.3 crore jabs, rush at vaccine centres wanes

Written by Rupsa Chakraborty

With India touching the 100-crore vaccination mark, Maharashtra has so far undertaken 9.3 crore inoculations which contribute to 9.3 per cent of the country’s total vaccine doses. On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5.24 lakh doses taking its total inoculation to 9.3 crore vaccines. Mumbai recorded 50,850 vaccines taking the total vaccinations in the city to 1.42 crore.

Of the total vaccinations in Maharashtra, 6.49 crore have been used for the first shot and the remaining 2.9 crore jabs have been used for second shot. The highest number of vaccinations has been recorded in the age group of 18 to 44 years with 5.04 crore inoculations.

“As a large number of the population has already been vaccinated, the rush to the centres has decreased. We have come a long way. When the vaccination was started in January for elderly people, there was so much chaos at vaccination centres. Gradually things got streamlined,” said Rucha Salgaonkar, a vaccinator and in-charge of the nursing staff at BYL Nair Hospital. “We have come a long way,” she added.

“We should be thankful to the healthcare workers, especially nurses. When we had started vaccination, we had 10-15 vaccination centres.

But now we have the capacity to inoculate more than one lakh people on a daily basis,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC.

However, Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the National Covid-19 Task Force, cautioned people against putting their guards down after getting vaccinated. “We still need to be cautious and cannot declare victory over the virus,” he added.