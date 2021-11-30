Maharashtra administers 10.73 lakh jabs in a day

MAHARASHTRA ON Monday administered 10.73 lakh vaccines — the highest single-day inoculation recorded in November. The highest number of immunizations was recorded among partially vaccinated beneficiaries.

As per the CoWIN app, 6,11,984 vials were administered for second dosages. The remaining 4,61,607 inoculations were for first-time beneficiaries.

Health officers attributed it to door-to-door surveillance along with growing appreciation about the new variant—Omicron.

“For 7-10 days, we have been conducting 7-8 lakh vaccinations daily. The people who were vaccinated in August-September are coming forward for the second dose, which has boosted the daily number,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health).

Pune administered 1,01,959 vaccines on Monday—the highest among the 36 districts. This was followed by Mumbai (1,01,223), Thane (79,037), Aurangabad (62,269), Nashik (60,853).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ayush Prasad Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer said door-to-door immunization in rural areas provided access to those who were finding it inconvenient to travel to a Covid vaccination centre. “We had 77,00,00 voters in 2019, so we kept a target to vaccinate 83,00,000. Almost 97% of them have already taken their first jab,” said Prasad.