Maharashtra admin remains at virtual standstill

Twenty days of new government in Maharashtra led by the duo of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may have been marked by reversal of spree of decisions by the previous regime, but with cabinet expansion yet to take place, the leaderless departments are still awaiting directions due to which the administration has come to virtual halt.

A look at over 400 government resolutions (GRs) issued in the last 20 days reveal that apart from regular directions regarding service extension, release of fees and already cleared funds for central schemes, no new decisions are being taken. The highest number of GRs have been issued in the Water Supply and Sanitation department. Out of 61 of these orders, over 40 relate to administrative approvals for water supply schemes in Vidarbha region. Rebel Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil was the minister of this department in the previous government. The once-active environment department – led previously by Aaditya Thackeray – has not even issued a single GR in the last 20 days.

When asked about delay in expansion, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The process was stuck due to the Presidential Election process and had nothing to do with an ongoing case in the Supreme Court.”

The monsoon session of the state legislature too has been postponed and will only be held once portfolios are distributed to ministers concerned. In 2019, when the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was formed, a total of six ministers were sworn in along with then CM Uddhav Thackeray and were given respective portfolios. The cabinet expansion took place a month later.

“What we are doing presently is clearing department-wise administrative work and monitoring projects that are already running. Unless we get orders from the top, we have very less scope to do new things,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity. He added that all await cabinet expansion for further orders.

The present stagnation in the administration stems from CM Shinde’s aim of stamping his authority and claiming ownership on the Shiv Sena. Over the past two weeks, Shinde has been busy inducting disgruntled Sena workers into his camp and drawing up a battle plan to take control of the Sena.

Ever since he became the CM, apart from political meetings, Shinde has been concentrating more on Thane and surrounding municipal corporations such as Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar – known as his home-turf. He directed additional water supply from surrounding dams to Thane city. Barvi and Bhatsa dams would each provide 50 million liter additional water. Funds worth Rs 336 crore have been announced for Kalu dam land acquisition process. This too will provide water to Thane district. A special meeting on traffic-related problems in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was also attended by Shinde. He is also calling meetings on issues related to rebel Sena MLAs who supported him in his revolt against Thackeray. Last week, Deepak Kesarkar was called for a special meeting on a super speciality hospital at his constituency, Sawantwadi.

Fadnavis too has been keeping a low profile and focusing more on relief-related works in flood-affected regions of Vidarbha. With no clarity on which group would get what department, the decision-making process is at standstill. As ministers’ cabins lay unoccupied and staff returned to their original department, the presence of common citizens in Mantralaya remains dwindling too.

The BJP, on the other hand, is pushing its political agenda by reversing the earlier government decisions. Among the major decisions, it cleared direct election of Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad presidents as well as Sarpanch of grampanchayat. It restarted the pension for those who fought against the emergency. In a bid to claim credit, the decision of the earlier government of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv and proposal to name Navi Mumbai

International Airport after farmer leader late D B Patil were reconfirmed.

Despite the present government announcing bringing Metro III carshed back to Aarey from Kanjur Marg, no official order has been issued. It has stopped release of funds in District Planning Development Council (DPDC) meetings for projects cleared in the present fiscal. Elections in co-operative bodies have been postponed while non-government appointments on various corporations and committees too will be cancelled.

“Shinde group and BJP should concentrate on administration and running the government now since they are in power. A Chief Minister must focus less on political moves and more on administration,” said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.