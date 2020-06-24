Maharashtra adds 173 more unreported deaths to toll

Of the 173 deaths, maximum were from Mumbai (65), followed by Solapur (42), Aurangabad (15), Thane (13), Nashik (18), Jalgaon (7) and the rest in Amravati, Mira Bhayander, Buldhana, Kalyan, Malegaon, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara. (Representational) Of the 173 deaths, maximum were from Mumbai (65), followed by Solapur (42), Aurangabad (15), Thane (13), Nashik (18), Jalgaon (7) and the rest in Amravati, Mira Bhayander, Buldhana, Kalyan, Malegaon, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 3,214 new cases, taking the total number of Covid-19 infections to 1,39,010 on the 105th day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state. Mumbai recorded 824 cases reaching the 68,410 mark.

As many as 248 more Covid-19 deaths were added to the state toll taking the total death tally to 6,531. Of these, 75 deaths happened in last 48 hours, an official said. The remaining 173 deaths added to the toll on Tuesday occurred over the last three months. Officials said these deaths went unreported over time and have been detected now as the data reconciliation process continues in Maharashtra. This is the second highest death count to be added by Maharashtra since the pandemic began. On June 16, 1,328 unreported deaths were added by the state government.

Of the 173 deaths, maximum were from Mumbai (65), followed by Solapur (42), Aurangabad (15), Thane (13), Nashik (18), Jalgaon (7) and the rest in Amravati, Mira Bhayander, Buldhana, Kalyan, Malegaon, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara.

Mumbai now has 3,844 deaths. Civic officials said 42 deaths were reported in last 48 hours and 65 more deaths were noted in last three months. State and BMC continues to report deaths in a staggered manner due to a slow reconciliation process.

Amongst those reported dead was a 56-year-old assistant police sub-constable. Suryakant Jadhav died on Monday in Gurunanak hospital, Bandra. He is the 34th police officer to die in Mumbai. Police officials said he was admitted on June 15 after developing symptoms. He was on ventilator for last few days. Jadhav was attached with Marine Drive police. “He was on leave since he was aged above 55, we don’t know how he contracted the infection at home,” a police officer said.

The state’s death rate stands at 4.69 per cent, higher than the national average. Over 6.5 lakh people are under quarantine, of them 6 lakh at home and another 26,572 in institutions.

