Maharashtra: Activists want govt to allow camel slaughter on Bakr Eid

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act only allows slaughter of certain animals in the state. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act only allows slaughter of certain animals in the state.

In a letter to the chief minister and the chief secretary, activists have urged the state to allow camel slaughter for Bakr Eid. “Camel sacrifice ban contradicts Article 25 of the Constitution, which states that ‘all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion’. Muslims have religious freedom to sacrifice animals,” reads the letter written by Irfan Machiwala and Farooque Dhala, Mahim-based activists.

According to Machiwala, after the ban on cow and bull slaughter in the state, the Muslim community is only able to slaughter goats for Bakr Eid, which is next month, and since camels will not hurt religious sentiments, it should be allowed.

“But goats are expensive and do not have enough meat. As part of celebrations, we have to divide the meat into three parts – to give the poor, our relatives and for ourselves. If we were allowed to slaughter camels, we would have enough meat to give the poor and needy and it would not be very expensive,” he said.

“The Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act only permits the slaughter of buffaloes, sheep and goats for Eid. Camel slaughter is not permitted in the state,” said Dr Yogesh Shetye, the general director, Deonar Abattoir.

Speaking on the issue, Sunish Kunju, honorary wildlife warden, Mumbai said, “Allowing camel slaughter will bring up new issues. Camels are not available in Maharashtra so how will they be brought for slaughter. The transport will cause stress on the animal. While we respect their religious sentiments traditions cannot be followed blindly and a mindset change is needed.”

