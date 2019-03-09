Maharashtra: Activists seeking Vidarbha state want case against Gadkari, CM

PRO-VIDARBHA state activists on Friday met Nagpur Commissioner of Police B K Upadhyaya, urging that an offence be registered against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for allegedly inciting BJP workers to beat up activists demanding a separate state at a programme in Nagpur.

Advertising

On Wednesday, Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were in the city to inaugurate the beautification work of Futala lake. While Gadkari was speaking, a group of activists had raised slogans and asked when would the two leaders fulfill the promise of create a Vidarbha state.

An enraged Gadkari had then shouted at them, asking them to sit down. He even said “thokun kadha (beat them up)”. This had allegedly prompted BJP workers present at the event to beat up the activists. The police had later bundled them out and booked seven activists.

The activists met Upadhyaya under the banner Vidarbha Nirman Mahamanch. An official statement issued by the Mahamanch said, “We held a meeting of our leaders, including Shrihari Aney and Sudhir Sawant, and decided to meet the CP to demand registration of offence against Gadkari and also Fadnavis, as the latter was the state’s home minister too. The CP said he will inquire into the matter.”

“The two leaders had promised statehood for Vidarbha and Gadkari had even given it in writing. But on Wednesday, Gadkari incited the mob to beat up our activists. And the CM remained a mute spectator despite being the home minister too. So, offence can be made out against Gadkari under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Hence, the CP was urged that offences must be registered against the two,” it added.

Among those who met the CP included the seven activists against whom action was taken, as well as leaders like Wamanrao Chatap, Ram Nevle and Srinivas Khandewale.

Aney told The Indian Express, “The way Gadkari reacted is very unfortunate. Now, these protests will be repeated and they will have to face us everywhere.”

“We have decided to burn the effigies of CM and Gadkari everywhere and today, Gadkari’s effigies were burnt at Wakodi village in Nagpur district and Wadki village in Yavatmal,” he added.

Advertising

This is the third time Gadkari faced pro-Vidarbha protest in the recent past and had reacted sharply on each occasion.