Maharashtra: Active Covid caseload share drops in 8 dists in a month, rises in 24 others

Until July 20, a total of 72,648 patients recovered in Mumbai, 1,665 in Akola, and 196 in Gondia. The daily number of new cases and daily discharges are at par in the financial capital, according to the state government statistics. (Representational) Until July 20, a total of 72,648 patients recovered in Mumbai, 1,665 in Akola, and 196 in Gondia. The daily number of new cases and daily discharges are at par in the financial capital, according to the state government statistics. (Representational)

The share of active Covid-19 caseload has reduced in eight districts while at least 24 districts have seen a rise in the percentage share of active cases in the last one month. In three districts, the active caseload remains constant.

The maximum drop in active cases has been noticed in Mumbai, Akola, and Gondia over the last one month, data analysed from state government records show. Till June 20, Mumbai had 44 per cent active Covid-19 cases out of the total 65,239 infections it recorded. By July 20, it had only 23 per cent active infection of the total 1.02 lakh cases. In the same period, Akola saw a drop from 30 per cent to 15 per cent in active infection cases and Gondia saw a drop from 32 per cent to 13 per cent active infections.

Until July 20, a total of 72,648 patients recovered in Mumbai, 1,665 in Akola, and 196 in Gondia. The daily number of new cases and daily discharges are at par in the financial capital, according to the state government statistics.

The data also shows that in Gondia, cases have increased from 110 to 230 in a month with three deaths due to Covid-19 till now. Only 31 active cases remain as on July 20. A state official said the district has not yet seen a sudden spike in infections.

In contrast, Kolhapur saw a viral wave in two phases. Until June 20, it had only 65 active cases of the total 739 cases. But within a month a second stronger wave seemed to have emerged with 1,266 active cases until July 20. Over 1,500 new cases were detected in the last one month and the active caseload rose from nine per cent to 56 per cent.

“Our recovery rate was around 92 per cent a month ago. Only a few cases were coming up now and then between March and June. In the last 11 days, we are getting cases from everywhere in the district. That has suddenly increased active caseload,” said Dr Kempi Patil, a civil surgeon.

In some districts, the proportion of active cases has significantly risen, indicating a sudden spike in infections over the last few days. The percentage share of active infections has more than doubled in Kolhapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Parbhani, Beed, Ahmednagar, and Satara.

Currently, Pune has the maximum load of active infections at 62 per cent. A month ago, it had only 42 per cent active infection cases. Pune has recorded 41,738 new cases between June 20 to July 20, as opposed to 10,809 new cases recorded the previous month. Active infections have therefore spiked.

Pune, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Washim, and Buldhana currently have more than 50 per cent active infection. All these districts have seen a substantial rise in fresh cases in the last one month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.