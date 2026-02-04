Maharashtra to draw up action plan to push live entertainment and concert economy, DGIPR named nodal agency

From stadium concerts to large cultural festivals, hosting live events in Maharashtra could soon become simpler and more competitive. The Maharashtra government is in the process of preparing an action plan to promote and develop the live entertainment and concert economy, introduce a single-window clearance system and identify pre-approved venues across the state.
The decision follows the Centre’s push to structure and expand the sector nationally.
In January, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting set up a ‘Live Events Development Cell’ (LEDC) to support the structured growth of India’s live entertainment industry and strengthen the country’s emerging concert economy.
A Joint Action Group has also been formed at the national level.
A Government Resolution issued on February 3 by the General Administration Department states that the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), which had submitted a proposal to create appropriate arrangements at the state government level, has been designated as the nodal agency to prepare Maharashtra’s action plan.
“In order to promote and develop the live entertainment economy in India and to make India a global leader in the live entertainment sector by 2030, the Centre has established a ‘Live Events Development Cell,” the GR states.
“Through the joint action group, the objective has been set to increase the cultural, economic and employment potential of the country. In order to promote and develop the live entertainment economy, each state needs to prepare an action plan,” the GR added.
Story continues below this ad
The GR directs the state to inform the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about the coordinating institution or office from Maharashtra. It instructs departments to “take action to integrate the portal of permits of various departments of the state government with the portal being prepared in the context of live events” and to “start a ‘single window’ facility for various permits.”
The resolution further states that after receiving the standard operating procedures prepared by the LEDC, the state should adapt them as per its requirements. It directs authorities to “finalize the list of pre-approved venues in the state where live concerts can be held and send it to the Centre” and to “review, in coordination with the relevant departments, the rental fees of sports and cultural venues in the state for major events to make them competitive.”
Officials said each state has been asked to appoint a coordinating agency or officer for live events.
“In connection with live concerts, this subject is being handled at the Centre through the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. At the state slice, the DGIPR will be the nodal agency. Since the subject of live entertainment is related to various departments, instructions are being issued under this circular to provide necessary cooperation to DGIPR,” the GR states.
Story continues below this ad
The move comes at a time when the organised live events market has expanded rapidly. Industry estimates value the sector at Rs 20,861 crore in 2024, growing at 15 per cent. It is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate of 18 per cent, outpacing several traditional media segments.
The LEDC was constituted under the directions of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It brings together representatives from the Central and state governments, industry bodies and major event companies to coordinate policy support and sectoral expansion.
The initiative also follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the WAVES Summit in May 2025, where he highlighted the live entertainment industry’s untapped potential as a driver of investment, tourism and cultural influence.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More