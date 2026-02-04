Maharashtra to draw up action plan to push live entertainment and concert economy, DGIPR named nodal agency

From stadium concerts to large cultural festivals, hosting live events in Maharashtra could soon become simpler and more competitive. The Maharashtra government is in the process of preparing an action plan to promote and develop the live entertainment and concert economy, introduce a single-window clearance system and identify pre-approved venues across the state.

The decision follows the Centre’s push to structure and expand the sector nationally.

In January, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting set up a ‘Live Events Development Cell’ (LEDC) to support the structured growth of India’s live entertainment industry and strengthen the country’s emerging concert economy.

A Joint Action Group has also been formed at the national level.