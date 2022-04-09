Maharashtra accounts for 10.9% of all Covid cases last week

IN A LETTER to the Maharashtra government, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday advised the state to focus on five-fold strategy – test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a letter to state Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that Maharashtra had reported 794 new cases last week, accounting for 10.9 per cent of all cases recorded across India. “The state has also seen an increase in positivity rate in the last week – from 0.39 per cent to 0.43 per cent,” the letter added.

The state was advised to monitor clusters of new Covid-19 cases and told that it required to take containment measures. Also, it was asked to monitor influenza-like illness and SARI cases in all health facilities.

Meanwhile, after the Centre’s announcement that booster shots against Covid-19 will be available for all adults from Sunday, private hospitals are gearing up for the vaccination drive. Around 10 lakh adults are eligible for booster shots in Mumbai.

“…With private hospitals being roped in, this drive will gain bigger momentum and with a larger reach help people get booster shots faster,” said Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head critical care at SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim.

The booster shots will also help private hospitals use up their unused vials.

“Around 18,000 vials are available with us. We would now be able to utilise the available vials rather than discarding them,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay hospital.