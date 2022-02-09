Maharashtra: Accomplice of man who posed as CBI officer sentenced to 3 years in jail

The accomplice of a man facing multiple cases for allegedly posing as a CBI officer was sentenced to three years in jail by a special court on Tuesday in a 2011 case.

The accused, Rajesh Ranjan, was convicted while the trial against the main accused in the case, Ashwini Kumar Sharma, has been separated as he is bed-ridden with 83 per cent disability due to an accident in 2020. The two are also facing trial for allegedly duping filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and other cases.

Special Judge A S Sayyad found Ranjan guilty on charges including cheating, extortion, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to submissions made by Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Singh, the CBI had filed an FIR in 2011 after receiving a complaint that Sharma and Ranjan had entered a criminal conspiracy, with Sharma posing as a CBI director. He allegedly extorted and cheated the complainant to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.

The complainant had received summons issued by the Income Tax commissioner in 2011. He got scared of being arrested and requested his friends to find out if they knew anybody at CBI. He subsequently got the contact of Ranjan, who allegedly claimed to have close contact with CBI officers. Ranjan met them in Santacruz and claimed to make a phone call to a CBI officer.

The complainant was made to believe that the complaint against him would be cleared. The complainant and his brother were told to visit Delhi to meet the officer.

Sharma allegedly met them, posing as a CBI director. The brothers were told that they would land up in jail as serious complaints were received against them. It was submitted to the court that the two businessmen, with a view to avoid unnecessary obstacles, agreed to settle the matter with payment of Rs 50 lakh, as demanded by Ranjan. They made the payment in two installments. Subsequently, when other similar cases were registered against Sharma, the complainant realised he had been duped too and approached the CBI with a complaint. Ranjan’s lawyer Madhukar Dalvi had argued that there was no evidence to show that he had anything to do with the extortion money or his connection with Sharma. The sentence was suspended, granting time to the convict to approach the Bombay High Court with an appeal.