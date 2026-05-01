Maharashtra’s ‘Aaple Sarkar portal’ set for restart after four-day shutdown

Widely used across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, the platform is also accessed through Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) at Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras.

After being offline for four days due to technical snags, the Maharashtra government’s ‘Aaple Sarkar’ web portal used by citizens to access a range of public services—is expected to return to normal operations by Saturday morning.

The portal has been closed since the night of April 27, disrupting access to essential services such as caste, domicile, and income certificates, scholarship applications, and registrations for competitive examinations, including those conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Widely used across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, the platform is also accessed through Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) at Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras.

A high-level review meeting was held on Friday by Ashish Shelar, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence, along with senior IT department officials to assess the situation.