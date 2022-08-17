Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray holds rallies in Raigad, takes pot shot at CM Shinde

In the third leg of Shiv Sanvaad Yatra, Aaditya Thackeray Wednesday held rallies in Alibaug and Mahad in Raigad district and took a dig at the MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led camp, claiming that they looked sad after the cabinet expansion as they were given secondary portfolios.

While addressing party workers in Raigad, Aaditya Thackeray also took a jibe at Eknath Shinde, and said that everyone knew that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was the real chief minister in the state.

Without naming the BJP, Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the party wanted to organise riots in the state and divide Maharashtra into five parts.

After the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 39 other Sena MLAs that toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Aaditya Thackeray has been touring parts of Maharashtra to rebuild the Shiv Sena and control the damage.

Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray had toured Konkan, Nashik and Aurangabad.

On Wednesday, Aaditya Thackeray also hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by calling him a political conspirator.

“This is the first time that we have seen a Governor who is a conspirator. We have seen five to six governors so far… We raised many questions with them (the governors), but this is the first time we have seen such a… governor,” he said.