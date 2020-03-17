Maharashtra: Aaditya new Thackeray memorial trust chief

The memorial is being set up in the former official mayoral bungalow, a sea-facing property owned by BMC, at Shivaji Park. (Express photo) The memorial is being set up in the former official mayoral bungalow, a sea-facing property owned by BMC, at Shivaji Park. (Express photo)

Shiv Sena leader and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has been appointed president of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Trust in Mumba’s Dadar. The move comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned as trust president last November. The order about Aaditya’s appointment was issued on Friday. It, however, removed BJP MP Poonam Mahajan as its member. Shashi Prabhu, an architect, has been retained as its member. The memorial is being set up in the former official mayoral bungalow, a sea-facing property owned by BMC, at Shivaji Park.

