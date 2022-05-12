Maharashtra: Aadhaar numbers of student to be linked to govt schemes by Dec 30

To ensure that no student is deprived of the benefits, concessions and scholarships offered under government schemes, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday decided to link Aadhaar numbers of beneficiaries with such schemes. The process has to be completed by December 30.

According to finance department officials, the government had said during the Budget Session of the state legislature that Aadhaar numbers of beneficiaries have to be linked to mid-day meal schemes.

“The process of linking the names of beneficiaries of departments of women and child development, school education, social justice, tribal and other backward Bahujan welfare have to be completed by linking their Aadhaar numbers,” said an official.

“The secretaries of all concerned departments, while compiling the database of teachers, students and beneficiaries, have to ensure that by linking Aadhaar numbers, no beneficiary is deprived of benefits.”

The official added, “Besides, the GPS tracking system of vehicles will be implemented till December 30 for departments that supply nutritious food and grain. From June 1, the secretaries also want to keep the master database of their respective departments updated.”

The official further said that scholarships should be credited to the account of eligible students through DBT from January 2, 2023, after linking their Aadhaar numbers with schemes under the departments of higher and technical education, medical education, school education, social justice, tribal development, other backward Bahujan welfare and minority development. “It is to ensure that no eligible student is deprived of benefits.”