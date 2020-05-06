Maharashtra: 984 fresh Covid-19 cases, 34 dead

Of the fresh cases reported in the state, 143 were recorded in the last few days but verified on Tuesday. (Representational) Of the fresh cases reported in the state, 143 were recorded in the last few days but verified on Tuesday. (Representational)

Maharashtra recorded 984 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, reaching the count of 15,525. At least 34 people died due to the infection, taking the toll to 617 across the state. At 387, Mumbai alone accounts for around half of the deaths.

Of the fresh cases reported in the state, 143 were recorded in the last few days but verified on Tuesday. As on Tuesday, 841 new cases were diagnosed in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, 635 new people were detected with the infection, including at least 120 who had tested positive in private laboratories recently and were verified on Tuesday.

Of 34 people who died, 26 were from Mumbai, six from Pune, one in Kolhapur and one in Aurangabad. Aurangabad has recorded 11 deaths till now, while Kolhapur recorded its first death on Tuesday. At least 28 of 34 people who died suffered from other illnesses like heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.

After Mumbai, which has 9,945 cases, Pune comes second with 1,939 cases and 116 deaths. Malegaon comes next with 12 deaths, although the city has less number of cases (361) as compared to Thane (466) or Navi Mumbai (455).

With migrant labourers crowding private clinics for medical certificates to declare they do not have COVID-19 symptoms, BMC has decided to open up a dedicated window in all its peripheral hospitals and dispensaries every day between 2 to 4 pm for the labourers. Civic officials said based on history of contact with an infected patient as well as symptoms of fever, cough, breathlessness and cold, a certificate to declare whether they are fit to travel will be issued.

Meanwhile, Hingoli recorded a sudden surge with 20 new ones, after 19 jawans of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and a 24-year-old nurse attached with the general hospital testing positive.

The district’s tally now stands at 90. A press statement issued by the district civil surgeon of Hingoli said that among all the jawans who have tested positive, 35 are posted at Malegaon in Nashik while 45 are in Mumbai.

