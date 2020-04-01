Maharashtra: 92 cases against 150 people for violating lockdown

According to the police, while 267 cases were registered for illegally gathering at public places, 245 FIRs were registered against motorists for allegedly driving with more people than permitted capacity. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) According to the police, while 267 cases were registered for illegally gathering at public places, 245 FIRs were registered against motorists for allegedly driving with more people than permitted capacity. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Mumbai Police registered 92 cases against 150 people for violating the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

Since March 20, when the state government had announced a statewide lockdown, the police have registered 615 FIRs and booked 1,167 people. Among them, 991 have been arrested.

“As the sections under which they were booked are bailable, those arrested were immediately released on bail. While 105 people were served noticed and their statements recorded, 71 people are still wanted,” said an officer.

According to the police, while 267 cases were registered for illegally gathering at public places, 245 FIRs were registered against motorists for allegedly driving with more people than permitted capacity.

Another 71 FIRs were registered against hotels, institutions and paan shops for remaining open.

During the lockdown, the police have been directed to restrict the movement of the people apart from those belonging to the essential services category. So initially, the police tried requesting people to stay indoors, but as they refused to obey, those found roaming on the roads were lathicharged. Following criticism for its functioning, the police begun to take legal action against the violators.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd