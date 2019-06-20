Maharashtra: 82% enrolments ‘bogus, ineligible’ in child care homes

A MULTI-DEPARTMENT government drive has found a majority of the children admitted to Maharashtra’s child care institutions (CCIs) to be bogus or ineligible.

The state has close to 1,553 CCIs — mostly run by NGOs with the help of government grant – meant to take care of and provide shelter to children in vulnerable circumstances.

While 95,000 orphans, abandoned, or surrendered children aged between 1 and 18 were registered with these CCIs, the government drive has found that only 17,000 among them were eligible as per norms stipulated by the government for enrolment in CCIs.

The CCIs are to take care of and protect the safety and well-being of such children, who are homeless or whose parents or guardians are found to be unfit or incapacitated. In other words, the remaining 78,000 were found to be bogus enrolments.

Slamming the state government over this, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state legislature has asked the government to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter and fix accountability. It has said “several crores in taxpayers’ money were being spent over these bogus enrolments”.

The PAC tabled its own findings and recommendations on the controversy to the state legislative assembly on Wednesday. Citing measures and norms to be observed before enrolment of children to such CCIs, the PAC has said the “possibility of connivance of government officials in this fraud cannot be ruled out”.

It has said the “wasteful expenditure” could have been avoided if the officials had exercised “due diligence”. The legislative panel has now asked the government to submit a detailed report in this regard within three months. It has also asked the government to consider forming an SIT.