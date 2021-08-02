Maharashtra: 81% traffic defaulters yet to pay e-challan dues, highway police to approach Lok Adalat

During patrolling, the official said, if the HSP comes across any motorists whose dues are pending, they initiate action against them. (File)

More than Rs 98 crore due in e-challans issued in 10.31 lakh cases between 2019 and July 25 this year, the Highway Traffic Police have now decided to approach the Lok Adalat to recover the sum. The Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), also known as Highway Traffic

Police in Maharashtra, has 63 Traffic Aid Posts (TAP) across the state to regulate, monitor and control traffic on the highways.

All the taps, consisting of officers and men, are empowered to enforce traffic rules and book the motorists for violating traffic norms.

Since 2019, when the force began the e-challan system, until July 25 this year, the HSP has used the e-challan system to book a total of 12,77,694 (or 12.77 lakh) motorists for violating traffic norms and 2,46,272 (or 2.46 lakh) motorists have paid their dues, that is 19 per cent people have paid their dues collectively, worth Rs 24.51 crore. The remaining 10.31 lakh motorists, which is 81 per cent, are yet to pay their dues, collectively worth Rs 98.52 crore.

“In order to recover the dues, we have sent them (the defaulters) messages. Our police constables are also going to their residences to recover the dues. We are telling them to pay the fine else we will approach the court. We will send the report to the RTO as well, and the latter may take action like cancelling their licences,” said Bhushankumar Upadhyay, additional director general (traffic), said.

Another highway traffic official said the HSP has decided to take these cases up with the Lok Adalat now. “We have also had a meeting with the transport commissioner on recovering the dues from the defaulters and requested them not to issue fitness certificates from the RTO to vehicles if their dues are pending. Also, many motorists go to the RTO for transfer of ownership or some other work.”

During patrolling, the official said, if the HSP comes across any motorists whose dues are pending, they initiate action against them. “We are also getting in touch with insurance companies requesting them to tell the motorists to pay their dues when they come for renewal of insurance,” the official said.

When asked why HSP, having a skeletal staff of 2,028 people monitoring crores of vehicles in the state in two shifts, can’t hand over the data to city traffic police stations, which have better manpower and can undertake the same exercise, the official said, “They, too, are overburdened with work, so we do it ourselves.”