Maharashtra: 8-year-old boy ‘thrashed, locked up’ in school washroom; teacher booked

The Murbad police lodged an FIR against a school teacher for allegedly beating up an eight-year-old student and locking him up in the washroom. The boy’s parents claimed that their child was traumatised by the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred in a private school in Murbad — Nirmala Baliram Tondalikar Vidyalaya.

“The teacher, Suchita Patil, allegedly beat up the eight-year-old and locked him up in the bathroom on Saturday. The teacher was angry, as the boy had not taken any notes from the blackboard when she had directed the class to do so,” said an officer from Murbad.

The boy’s father, who works with a private firm, said: “On Saturday, the school has half day. So, my son came home early. But he was not talking and seemed to be in shock. When his mother asked him what was wrong, he told us that he had been beaten up and locked up in the bathroom by his teacher. He could come out after some senior students, who went to the bathroom and saw it locked, opened it.”

The father went to the school principal to talk about the incident. “I was asked to wait while the teacher was called. The principal madam and the teacher both refused to even listen to us. So, I had to go to the police station,” said

the father.

Murbad police has lodged a case against the teacher under section 17 (2) (prohibition of physical punishment and mental harassment to a child) of the Right To Education Act and section 23 (punishment for cruelty to juvenile) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2012, the police said.

A senior police officer said: “We have not made any arrests, as the teacher is missing from her house. We are investigating the matter.”

The school refused to comment but a senior management member said: “We have issued directives to our teachers to not hand out penal punishments, and all teachers follow that. I am not sure what happened in the class, though.”

