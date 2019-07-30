Maharashtra: 8-ft crocodile rescued from drain near Ratnagiri’s Dadar

An 8-foot crocodile was rescued from a drain near Chiplun city’s Dadar area in Ratnagiri on July 26. The crocodile is suspected to have entered the drain due to incessant rain and the overflowing of the Vahishti river.

The reptile was rescued by forest department officials after it was spotted by residents. The adult crocodile had suffered no injury and was released in its natural habitat, said VK Surve, divisional forest officer, Ratnagiri. He also said, “Such spotting of reptiles is not uncommon in the monsoon. Following heavy rainfall, we receive many calls of animals and reptiles rescue.”

Videos of the crocodile had been doing the rounds, with the claim that it was spotted in Mumbai’s Dadar. “Dadar is an area in Chiplun too. The crocodile was rescued in a drain in Chiplun’s Dadar, not Dadar in Mumbai,” Surve clarified.