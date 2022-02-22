Maharashtra: 76-year-old’s domestic help ‘changes mobile number linked to bank, withdraws Rs 16.72 lakh’

A domestic help who was hired as a temporary replacement by a 76-year-old woman allegedly stole Rs 16.72 lakh from her bank account. The accused allegedly committed the theft by changing the woman’s mobile number linked to the bank account.

The woman’s son, who works in the share market, approached the Kandivali police station recently after which the police registered an FIR in this case. He told police that his mother lives alone.

The woman holds a bank account and keeps an ATM card in a cupboard but never uses, police said. Her children have hired two domestic helps to take care of her. One of the helps had gone away and a 20-year-old man was appointed instead temporarily.

On February 18, the woman’s second domestic help, a 50-year-old woman, went to her bank to update her passbook. After she returned home with the updated passbook, the woman’s son saw it and was shocked to see Rs 16.72 lakh was debited from the account, police said.

He then got in touch with the bank where his mother has an account to find out how the money was withdrawn. He learnt that Rs 15.63 lakh was withdrawn through UPI transactions and the rest from an ATM kiosk, police said.

He then asked the bank to show them the mobile number used for the transactions as his mother did not receive any message from the bank alerting her about the transactions, police said. The bank provided him with the number, which belonged to the 20-year-old domestic help who had been appointed temporarily. The police then booked the latter and are on the lookout for him.