Maharashtra: 74 hatchlings of green sea turtles released in sea from Devbag-Tarkarli beach

IN A first, 74 hatchlings of green sea turtles — when juvenile turtles break the eggshell and crawl to the sea — were released into the sea from Devbag-Tarkarli beach in the state. This is the first photo record of a green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) nesting along the Maharashtra coast.

The Mangrove Foundation, an autonomous body under the state government, took to Twitter to make the announcement of the turtle hatchlings in Tarkarli and Devbag in Sindhudurg district. A turtle had nested at Tarkarli-Devbag beach on January 11 and laid 77 eggs. On Saturday, three of the eggs remained unhatched.

A female green sea turtle can lay several clutches of eggs before she leaves the nesting grounds. After about two months, the eggs hatch and the hatchlings make their way to the water.

Out of the seven sea turtle species found in the world, four are known to nest on the Indian mainland. Until now, the Olive Ridley turtle was the only species that nested along the coast of Maharashtra. Along the state’s coastline, Olive Ridley Sea turtles’ nesting is recorded across three districts in the southernmost region of the state — Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

On some occasions, the green sea turtles and Hawksbill turtles are found on the state’s beaches and water, but this is the first instance of nesting.

Both Tarkarli and Devbag (which is an extension of Tarkarli) record high footfall of beach goers. The nest at Tarkarli is the first occurrence. Research shows that sea turtles avoid beaches that have high footfall and artificial lights. Experts attribute the first-time sighting of nests at beaches to reduced tourist interference in the area.

As part of the conservation programme under the state-run mangrove foundation, beach managers are hired from November to May by the forest department to survey the nesting sites, relocate the eggs, if required, to a hatchery and ensure that the hatchlings reach the sea safely.