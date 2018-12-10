Maharashtra: 67% polling in Ahmednagar, 60% in Dhule civic elections

The polling for Ahmednagar and Dhule municipal corporations took place on Sunday. While Ahmednagar recorded 67 per cent polling, Dhule recorded 60 per cent polling, state election commission officials said.

The Ahmednagar municipal corporation has 68 seats while the Dhule municipal corporation has 74 seats. The voting population in Ahmednagar is 3.46 lakh and Dhule 4.46 lakh.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held one rally each in Ahmednagar on Thursday and Dhule on Friday. The electoral outcome will be crucial for the BJP, which has left no stone unturned to make inroads in the NCP-dominated civic bodies.

Almost all the top leaders of the Congress, NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena had campaigned for the civic bodies. Ahmednagar district has two senior Congress leaders, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Balasaheb Thorat.

In Dhule, BJP MLA Anit Gote turned rebel fielded his own candidates under the Lokmanch Party. Gote has accused the Dhule local unit of the BJP of ill-treating him.