Maharashtra: 62 MoUs for Rs 500-crore investment in health, irrigation inked

The state government on Monday signed 62 memorandums of understanding, promising an investment of Rs 500 crore in health and irrigation sectors.

Calling it a significant step towards “mahaparivartan” (great transformation), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The state government through public-private partnership has made a huge move to change the lives of 50 lakh people, especially those reeling from poverty. These 62 MoUs will bring huge investments of Rs 500 crore.”

The CM added that projects under social sectors were being initiated on a massive scale. “When it comes to welfare of the people, it cannot be confined to just the government. For any good work or project that promises to better the lives of people, there are always helping hands from private sectors,” said Fadnavis.

