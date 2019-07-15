Maharashtra: 6.6 per cent cases successfully resolved, says SC-ST commission

Since 2007, the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission has solved 6.6 per cent complaints of caste bias and atrocities successfully. Of 10,223 complaints the commission received till December 2018, in just 675 cases its orders or directions have been implemented.

The SC-ST Commission was formed in 2005 under the Social Justice and Special Assistance department to address grievances of SCs and STs, advise the state government on schemes for the backward classes and to make recommendations on social, educational and political benefits for them.

The commission recently played an active role following the suicide of Nair hospital’s second-year gynaecology student Dr Payal Tadvi. In a suo motu cognisance, the commission members pointed out loopholes in initial police investigation and recommended additional sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Commission members found that the police initially failed to collect evidence of caste atrocity. In most cases, members said conviction rate remains poor due to lack of evidence. Data accessed by The Indian Express shows a major chunk of complaints (9,096) received since 2007 have been rejected by the commission as atrocities against SCs or STs were not found. Of 10,223 complaints since 2007, 1,127 complaints continue to remain pending. The pending cases increased substantially in 2016 and 2017. From 23 cases in 2015, the number of complaints pending before the commission jumped to 140 and then 319 respectively in 2016 and 2017. The total complaints received by the commission have also increased from 899 to 1,147 between 2016 and 2017.

The increase in pendency is also due to vacancies in the commission. Of five members sanctioned, currently only three members function, holding monthly hearings on caste discrimination cases. Data shows every year on an average the commission receives 600-800 complaints and in 50-70 cases successfully recommends an action. “Most complaints are by government employees from SC and ST who feel their promotion or transfer has been affected due to caste bias. In such cases, we conduct hearings and make recommendations,” a committee member said.

Another official, who investigates caste bias cases against police, said the commission receives 60-70 complaints every month from across the state with allegations that police refused to register an atrocity case. Most complaints come from Kolhapur and Solapur. Other complaints involve land ownership.