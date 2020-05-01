Maharashtra: 586 new cases, state crosses 10,000-mark

The overall mortality rate in Maharashtra now stands at 4.37 per cent while in Mumbai, it is 4.10 per cent. (Representational Photo) The overall mortality rate in Maharashtra now stands at 4.37 per cent while in Mumbai, it is 4.10 per cent. (Representational Photo)

With 586 more people contracting COVID-19, Maharashtra on Thursday crossed the 10,000 mark, taking the total number of patients in the state to 10,498. Mumbai, with 417 new cases, now has 7,061 infected.

The state on Thursday also registered 27 deaths, taking the overall toll to 459. While at 20, Mumbai contributed to the highest number of fatalities – 290 people have died in the city till now – three deaths were registered in Pune, two in Thane and one each in Nagpur and Raigad.

Of the 27 dead, 19 were men and eight women. Fourteen of the deceased were over the age of 60 while 13 were in the age group of 40 to 59. Among the deceased, 22 had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and lung problem.

The overall mortality rate in Maharashtra now stands at 4.37 per cent while in Mumbai, it is 4.10 per cent.

It took around 45 days for the total count of patients in the state to hit the 5,000 mark. It, however, took only nine days for the figure to spike from 5,000 to 10,000.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

Across the state, 180 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,773. A total of 8,266 patients are now undergoing treatment. The state has so far screened around 42.11 lakh people.

In Mumbai, at least 26 staffers in Nanavati hospital remain infected with COVID-19. The hospital has been designated a dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat moderate and critically ill patients along with Saifee and Wockhardt hospitals in the private sector. Wockhardt hospital, which had previously reported 80 infected staffers, reopened this week with skeletal staff to provide emergency services.

In Nanavati hospital, at least four of those infected were involved in direct care of the infected. These staffers have been isolated and are undergoing symptomatic treatment. In Mumbai, over 300 health workers remain infected with coronavirus in both public and private hospitals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd