Maharashtra: 5,343 contacts of patients traced in Mumbai, says Public Health Minister

The BMC has traced over 5,300 high and low-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. To trace these contacts, the civic body has set up 200 teams of health workers, he added.

“Mumbai has reported 162 positive cases. During contact tracing, we have found 5,343 high and low-risk people who came in contact with the infected. All have been suggested home quarantine. We are working on formula of ‘three Ts’ – tracing, testing and treatment,” said Tope, who visited BMC’s war room in civic body headquarters at CSMT.

The BMC has recently set up the war room under the supervision of IAS officers Ashwini Bhide and N Ramaswami. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited the war room.

Tope said BMC’s 200 teams, comprising 3,105 health workers and doctors, have visited housing societies and slums for tracing the contacts of the infected.

He added that anticipating the spike in the number of cases, BMC has made arrangements for isolation beds in government and private hospitals. “At present, we have 3,107 isolation beds ready in government and private hospitals. Seven Hills hospital has a capacity to accommodate 1,000 beds but currently only 400 beds are used. While BMC hospitals have about 450 ventilators, 46 new ones have been brought,” said Tope.

