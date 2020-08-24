scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 24, 2020
Top news
Live now

Maharashtra Raigad Building Collapse Live Updates: 5-storey structure collapses, several feared trapped

Maharashtra Raigad Building Collapse Today Live Updates: The building, named, Tarique Garden, was a ground-plus-four structure, with 30-35 residential flats, officials said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: August 24, 2020 9:13:21 pm
Mahad building collapse, building collapse Maharashtra, building collapse near Mumbai, Mahad building collapse rescue, NRDF, MLA Bharat Gogavale, indian expressThe local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out rescue work at the site of the collapse. (Express)

Raigad Building Collapse Live Updates: A five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, 170 km from Mumbai, on Monday evening. The building named, Tarique Garden, was a ground-plus-four structure, with 30-35
residential flats, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.50 pm in the Kajalpura area of the town.

The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out rescue work with at least 50 persons feared to be trapped under the debris. So far, at least 17 persons have been rescued.

“Since Monday was a working day, we think fewer people were in the building. We estimate that 40-45 people were present inside the structure,” Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

However, the Mahad MLA, Shiv Sena’s Bharat Gogavale, said over a 100 people could be trapped in the building. “We suspect at least 100-125 people are trapped in the building. One or two of them have called from inside, and it is difficult to say what condition they are in. We are speaking with their relatives. The Chief Minister has spoken to me on the phone,” Gogavale said.

Live Blog

Mahad building collapse rescue operations on. Follow LIVE updates here

20:45 (IST)24 Aug 2020
CM Uddhav Thackeray speaks to Mahad MLA, Collector

CM Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works.

Mahad building collapse, building collapse Maharashtra, building collapse near Mumbai, Mahad building collapse rescue, NRDF, MLA Bharat Gogavale, indian express A fire engine moves towards the collapse site in Mahad. NDRF teams have also been sent for. (Express)

A National Disaster Response Force is learnt to have been alerted, and asked to reach the spot with necessary equipment to carry out rescue operations in the night. Ambulances with doctors have been sent from Mangaon.

A statement from the NDRF said: Today at about 1850 hrs, A G+4 building has collapsed in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra.  About 50 people are feared to be trapped. 3 teams of 5 BN NDRF have moved. Teams have moved hrs with all necessary CSSR equipment, Canine Squad etc."

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd