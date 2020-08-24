Maharashtra Raigad Building Collapse Live Updates: 5-storey structure collapses, several feared trapped

The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out rescue work at the site of the collapse. (Express)

Raigad Building Collapse Live Updates: A five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, 170 km from Mumbai, on Monday evening. The building named, Tarique Garden, was a ground-plus-four structure, with 30-35

residential flats, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.50 pm in the Kajalpura area of the town.

The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out rescue work with at least 50 persons feared to be trapped under the debris. So far, at least 17 persons have been rescued.

“Since Monday was a working day, we think fewer people were in the building. We estimate that 40-45 people were present inside the structure,” Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

However, the Mahad MLA, Shiv Sena’s Bharat Gogavale, said over a 100 people could be trapped in the building. “We suspect at least 100-125 people are trapped in the building. One or two of them have called from inside, and it is difficult to say what condition they are in. We are speaking with their relatives. The Chief Minister has spoken to me on the phone,” Gogavale said.