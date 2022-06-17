Maharashtra: 5 held for loan app scam extorted victims in 11 states

The Maharashtra cyber police, which is probing the loan app scam case in which five persons have been arrested, have traced their connections to 11 states. The police have found that the five, who were arrested from Dharwar in Karnataka, have extorted money from victims in 11 states.

An officer said, “We will write to police forces of the 11 states where the accused have extorted money from people. It was based on their data that we found that they had made calls and collected money.”

The five accused were produced before a court on Friday and remanded in police custody till Monday.

The state cyber police arrested the five persons on a complaint by a Mulund resident who was forced to pay Rs 93,000 for a Rs 8,000 loan that he had taken through a loan app.