scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra: 5 held for loan app scam extorted victims in 11 states

The five accused were produced before a court on Friday and remanded in police custody till Monday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 17, 2022 11:31:52 pm
The state cyber police arrested the five persons on a complaint by a Mulund resident who was forced to pay Rs 93,000 for a Rs 8,000 loan that he had taken through a loan app.

The Maharashtra cyber police, which is probing the loan app scam case in which five persons have been arrested, have traced their connections to 11 states. The police have found that the five, who were arrested from Dharwar in Karnataka, have extorted money from victims in 11 states.

An officer said, “We will write to police forces of the 11 states where the accused have extorted money from people. It was based on their data that we found that they had made calls and collected money.”

The five accused were produced before a court on Friday and remanded in police custody till Monday.

More from Mumbai

The state cyber police arrested the five persons on a complaint by a Mulund resident who was forced to pay Rs 93,000 for a Rs 8,000 loan that he had taken through a loan app.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement