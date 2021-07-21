Maharashtra: 487 cops lost their lives to Covid, kin of 374 personnel provided compensation so far

Of the 487 personnel who succumbed to the infection in the state, 122 were working with the Mumbai Police.

As many as 487 personnel working with the state police have lost their lives to Covid-19, authorities from the Director General of Maharashtra Police headquarters revealed on Monday. Of these, family members of only 374 officials have received the compensation of Rs 50 lakh, which was announced by the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government at the start of the pandemic in 2020, while the kin of 55 others are not even eligible for the relief for various reasons.

Additional Director General (administration) SK Singhal said, “Of the total number of deceased policemen, 55 are not eligible for the compensation as they caught the infection while they were either on leave or had failed to report to duty 14 days prior to catching the infection.”

Officials said these personnel do not fall under the criteria drawn by the government for Covid-related compensation, which clearly states that a policeperson who succumbed to the infection should have reported to work or performed any Covid-19 related duty 14 days prior to catching the infection or 14 days before his/her death.

For the remaining 58 personnel who succumbed to Covid-19, the authorities said that they are in the process of completing the formalities to award compensation to their families.

Joint Commissioner of police Rajkumar Vhatkar said, “Only seven personnel from Mumbai Police are not eligible for the compensation. Families of a majority of constables (who died of the infection) have received the compensation.”

The officials further said that till date, 45,120 policemen across Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19 of which 44,251 have recovered while 382 cases are still active.

“The vaccine has helped in bringing down the fatality rate,” said Singhal, adding that 95 per cent of the personnel in the police force have been administered at least one dose while 76 per cent of them have taken both the doses.