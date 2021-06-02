Maharashtra: 47 police personnel died across state from Covid in May

Overall, as many as 469 police personnel have died across Maharashtra. (Representative Image)

A total of 47 police personnel from Maharashtra Police succumbed to Covid-19 in May this year. The number of cases in the police force is seeing a steady decline after it peaked in the second wave.

As compared to May, a total of 68 police personnel in the state police lost their lives to Covid-19 in April. The number of active cases has come down from 3,811 on May 1 to 1,326 cases on June 1 in the state police.

Of 110 police personnel who died in March and April this year, at least 20 officers died after taking the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. As many as 18 of them had co-morbidities while two had no co-morbidities.

Sanjeev Singhal, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), told The Indian Express, “We are almost done with the vaccination process which has increased the immunity in the force. But we keep reminding our men that Covid appropriate behaviour is a must and has to be followed all the time for their own safety and safety of the people around them.”

Since the pandemic broke out, May was the fourth worst month in terms of deaths in the police force. The highest number of deaths were recorded in September last year when 87 police officers had died, followed by April when 68 died and August last year when 55 police officers died.

Of the 47 deaths that took place in May, 10 are from Mumbai, four each from Ahmednagar and Gadchiroli, three each from Buldhana and Nanded and two each from Nagpur and Mumbai Railway police. One police officer has died in Sindhudurg since the beginning of the outbreak while some of the remaining districts reported one or no deaths.

Overall, as many as 469 police personnel have died across Maharashtra of which 119, a quarter of the deaths, are from Mumbai Police. “At present, we have 176 active cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai Police. At least 91 per cent of the Mumbai Police force has taken the first dose of the vaccine and 69 per cent have taken the second dose as well,” said Chaitanya S., DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.

In the state police excluding Mumbai Police, at least 1,38,992 (90 per cent) of the 1,54,039 personnel have received the first dose of the vaccine while 1,38,992 (68 per cent) have received the second dose as well. As the waiting period for vaccination has increased and those infected cannot be vaccinated for a certain period, the completion of the entire process will take another few months.