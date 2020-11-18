Maharashtra: 43-year-old man arrested for posing as policeman

"The accused then took out a knife and threatened to harm them. The duo also demanded money from them," said a Wadala police officer.

A 43-year-old man was arrested by Wadala police for allegedly extorting money from a truck driver and posing as a policeman.

The incident took place on November 11, when complainant Dilip Kumar and one Vijay Chauhan were transporting iron rods in a truck from Wadkhal village in Pen of Raigarh district to Sewri area. The accused, Mohammad Nizam Sheikh, was arrested on November 12 and the knife he had used to allegedly threaten the truck driver was also seized, police said.

“Around 1 am, when we were approaching the Shanti Nagar signal in Wadala, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle accosted our truck and signaled us to stop. I had panicked and slowed down the truck,” Kumar stated in his complaint. However, when the duo got off the vehicle, the two accused who claimed to be policemen started abusing the complainant.

“The accused then took out a knife and threatened to harm them. The duo also demanded money from them,” said a Wadala police officer.

However, a police van on patrolling duty happened to pass the spot. “We raised an alarm and signaled them to come. While they were approaching us, the two accused started to run away,” the complainant added. However, one of the two accused was nabbed by police and taken to the police station.

Senior police inspector Shahaji Shinde said, “We are checking whether the accused is a history-sheeter and the hunt to locate his accomplice is on.”

