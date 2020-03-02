Maharashtra: 3,894 flats allotted to mill workers in lottery

At MHADA lottery on Sunday. (Express photo) At MHADA lottery on Sunday. (Express photo)

As many as 3,894 homes were allotted to mill workers in a lottery on Sunday by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Releasing the lottery results, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the allottees not to further sell their rightful flats and leave Mumbai.

Some of the allottees had been waiting for over a decade to get their dream home. “Running a home and paying rent is tough, this new home will give me and my children a better life,” said Anita Malvankar.

The list of mill workers prepared by MHADA had 1.74 lakh claimants. The agency had earlier conducted such lotteries in 2013 and 2016. On Sunday, 3,894 flats measuring 225 sq ft each were allotted in the lottery. These flats are located in Wadala and Lower Parel, each costing around Rs 9.50 lakh. Nearly 15,000 mill workers have got homes through such lotteries so far.

“On April 1 we will hold another lottery for 2,000 homes for mill workers,” said Milind Mhaiskar, vice president and CEO, MHADA.

