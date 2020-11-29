Maharashtra: 38-yr-old man gets 15 years in jail for sexual assault of minor

The court also did not accept the accused's contention that he was falsely implicated due to a domestic issue between the relatives.

A special court this week sentenced a 38-year-old man to 15 years in jail for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. The court relied on the statement of the victim and medical evidence for conviction on charges of rape and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in 2017 when the family of the victim went to the neighbourhood, where the accused stayed, to attend the funeral. The accused, who belongs to the same village as the victim’s family, on the pretext of asking the minor to put his mobile phone for charging inside the house caught her and sexually abused her. The incident came to light the next day when the victim returned to her home and told her parents.

“…The way of reacting of each victim is different. After the incident, the victim was sitting quiet. She stopped eating food. She disclosed the incident only after repeated requests by her family members. The conduct of the victim is natural conduct,” the court said, rejecting the accused’s contention that there was a delay in filing the FIR.

The court also did not accept the accused’s contention that he was falsely implicated due to a domestic issue between the relatives.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.