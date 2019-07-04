Maharashtra: 36 hours after rains, many areas in Vasai Virar still under water

DESPITE VASAI Virar not witnessing rainfall for over 36 hours, water is yet to recede from severely waterlogged areas. While residents claimed that the water is stuck because the drainage channels have not been cleaned properly, the civic authorities blamed the topography of the area. Ambadi Road in Vasai, Tulinj bus stop in Nallasopara and pockets in Virar (West) were heavily waterlogged even on Wednesday evening. “The water level in the ground floors of the building has not receded. Water has started to smell putrid and is possibly coming from the drains,” Milind Chavhan, Shiv Sena leader from Vasai, said.

“We have complained to the civic authorities, but no one has come here. There is probably a blocked nullah nearby, which is causing the water to remain stagnant,” Avadhoot Jain, a resident of Nallasopara said.

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, however, claimed that there was no waterlogging in the region. “Except the chronic waterlogging spots, including the low-lying regions, there is no water anywhere. Even at the spots that witness waterlogging every year, the level of water is very low,” Commissioner Baliram Pawar said.

Asked about the complaints of the residents, he said, “The regions from where such complaints are coming are like the deep ends of a saucer. We are trying to pump out water, but unless Mithagar and surrounding areas are cleared of water, these regions will not dry up. The water is receding, but very slowly. It may take a day or two.”

The municipal corporation has, meanwhile, started preparing for when the water level comes down.

“The residents are being given medications to fight infections, we are also sending our teams to ensure that cleanliness and hygiene is maintained,” said an official.