Maharashtra: 32-yr-old Covid patient who escaped from Jalgaon facility found dead

“Locals saw a man lying unconscious outside the municipal council office following which we were informed and a team was sent to the spot,” said an officer. (Representational)

A 32-year-old Covid-19 patient who escaped on Monday from the Covid care centre in Amalner in Jalgaon district was found dead on the road outside Amalner Municipal Council. According to the police, the deceased had fled from the facility around 9-10 am. He was spotted in an unconscious state by 5 pm.

“As there was heavy rush in the facility, the patient managed to dodge the caretakers and fled. On learning that the patient was missing, they informed Amalner police station,” a police officer said.

The police said he was from Vavade village in Jalgaon and was admitted three days ago. “Locals saw a man lying unconscious outside the municipal council office following which we were informed and a team was sent to the spot,” said an officer. The caretakers of the facility were also informed.

A similar incident happened about a fortnight ago. A patient went missing from the Parola Covid care centre, and his body was later found between Parola and Amalner. In July, a senior citizen went missing from the Jalgaon civil hospital. Eight days later her body, partially decomposed, was found in the hospital’s toilet.

Social activists have complained that security in these hospitals remains poor and government hospitals suffer from acute staff shortage. In July, Pratibha Shinde, from Lok Sangharsh Morcha, filed a PIL against poor infrastructure in Jalgaon and high death rate. “Several deaths can be prevented if facilities are in place and treatment is provided on time. The district administration also did not have proper means for oxygen support in civil hospitals in the initial months,” she said.

