Maharashtra: 32 districts recorded excess rain in July

The only four districts to record a deficient rain are Nandurbar (-50 per cent), Amravati (-27 per cent), Jalgaon (-25 per cent) and Buldhana (-20 per cent), it states.

THIRTY-TWO DISTRICTS across Maharashtra have received excess rainfall in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data states. The Parbhani district in the Marathwada region – which was at the epicentre of the drought in the state — recorded the highest rainfall departure after recording 71 per cent beyond-normal showers in the month.

Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, which are slowly recovering from the recent devastating landslides and floods, have received 40 per cent, 55 per cent and 27 per cent above-average rainfall for July, respectively.

The only four districts to record a deficient rain are Nandurbar (-50 per cent), Amravati (-27 per cent), Jalgaon (-25 per cent) and Buldhana (-20 per cent), it states.

The entire Konkan region, including Mumbai and Thane, and Madhya Maharashtra have recorded excess to largely excess rainfall. In Mumbai, July saw 37 per cent over the monthly normal or long-period average rain, data from the IMD’s monitoring station in Santacruz states. The average rainfall in Mumbai in July is 827 mm.

With no active weather systems prevailing over Maharashtra in general and Mumbai in particular, the city is most likely to experience cloudy conditions. There is a possibility of monsoon revival between August 5 and 7, but the next spate of heavy downpours is not likely for the next 10 to 12 days, the IMD said.

As per the 24-hour forecast issued for Mumbai, light to moderate rain is likely in the city and its suburbs along with occasional intense spells. There is a possibility of occasional gusty winds with speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph and up to 60 kmph in some areas of the city.

The remaining coastal districts in Maharashtra, which were recently battered by heavy rain leading to flooding, are also expected to see light to moderate showers with isolated heavy rain during the first week of August.

In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am Sunday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 4.6 mm rainfall, while trace rainfall was recorded at the Colaba centre.