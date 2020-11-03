Maharashtra: 3.14 lakh quintal seeds to be distributed to farmers in Rabi season

Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse

The state government has decided to provide 3.14 lakh quintal seeds, worth Rs 62.79 crore, to farmers for sowing in the Rabi season beginning this month.

“This year, we received good rainfall. It is conducive for a good Rabi season. Under various schemes, the government will provide wheat, bajra, maize, jowar and other cereals to farmers. Quality seeds in highly subsidised rates will be made available,” Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse told mediapersons.

He added: “In all, 3.14 lakh quintal seeds will be needed for sowing of Rabi crops.”

Under the National Food Security Mission, the plan is to increase area under sowing and double crop production through cluster farming. Compared to Kharif sowing being done on an average area of 152 lakh hectare, Rabi crops are cultivated on half of the total area in Maharashtra.

However, taking lessons from the largescale substandard quality seeds being supplied to farmers during Kharif season (June to August), the state agriculture department has urged agriculture universities to carry out research in order to improve the quality of seeds.

The agriculture minister has also directed the administration to closely monitor the sale and purchase of seeds to farmers.

