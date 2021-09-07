Maharashtra: 279 CCTV cameras to be installed in MMR to protect mangroves

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who on Monday chaired a meeting of the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board, called for installation of CCTV camera cover to protect mangroves in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. For this, 279 cameras will be installed at 106 places.

The government will spend around Rs 35 crore for the programme, which will be completed in three phases. Bhiwandi, where a lot of mangrove destruction takes place, will be covered in the first phase, while central Mumbai and Thane creek sanctuary will be covered in the subsequent phases.

The CM also asked officials to go for large scale plantation of mangroves along the coast. They were also asked to promote Thane creek wildlife sanctuary as a tourism destination and put up boards to popularise Bhandup pumping station eco-conservation park in it.

The meeting was attended by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Secretary (Forest) B V Reddy, Secretary (Environment) Manisha Mhaiskar and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Virendra Tiwari of the mangrove protection cell.

The meeting also approved a Mangrove research and training centre, to come up at a cost of Rs 10 crore at Wadala in Mumbai. Further, the meeting approved a study to be conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society on the routes taken by migratory birds.

A proposal to buy seven vehicles for saving turtles and other aquatic life was passed. The vehicles will be stationed at Mumbai, Thane, Alibag, Roha, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.